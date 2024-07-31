Darktrace and Veracode enhancing partner programmes

Security player Darktrace has cut the ribbon on a global partner programme, with the aim of increasing collaboration with its channel base.

The vendor has introduced the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program, with a range of support and tiers on offer.

The programme provides three tiers – Elite, Premier and Preferred – for partners to line up behind, with benefits varying between the differing levels.

Benefits that can be tapped into include access to a services authorised partner programme, giving the reseller the chance to develop their skills around areas including the vendor’s ActiveAI Security platform.

The chance to show off AI services credentials is added to the existing managed detection and response services that the vendor has already been offering partners.

The emphasis with the Defenders programme is to encourage greater skills and collaboration, with the vendor providing personalised learning paths and access to technical sales tools.

“At Darktrace, partners are critical to our strategy and play an essential role helping customers use AI to increase cyber resilience in the face of a rapidly changing threat landscape,” said Denise Walter, chief revenue officer at Darktrace.

Global partner organisation team The vendor has put some effort in the past year to develop its own partner capabilities, tripling the size of the global partner organisation team in areas including sales, operations, marketing and technical partner enablement. The past 12 months have also seen a fresh partner portal launched, and the vendor is introducing commission accelerators to encourage staff to transact deals through partners. “We have made several strategic investments over the past year to transform how we go-to-market with the global partner community to drive deeper collaboration and long-term, sustained growth,” said Walter. “With the introduction of the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program, alongside our investments in people and technology to support the program, we are poised to accelerate and drive joint success with our partners.” The response from Brian Martin, director of product management at Integrity360, which is one of the first to sign up to the services authorised partner programme, was positive. “Our partnership combines Integrity360’s deep cyber security expertise and support services with Darktrace’s advanced Self-Learning AI engine, enabling a proactive approach that allows customers to stay one step ahead,” he said.