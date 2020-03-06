Winners announced for the 2020 FDM everywoman in Technology awards

2020 FDM everywoman in Technology Award winners

Academic Award: Marcelle McManus, professor of energy and environmental engineering, and co-director of the centre of sustainable and circular technology, University of Bath. McManus uses systems analysis to help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of technology and systems, and is a member of the Supergen Bioenergy Hub. During her acceptance speech, she said tech needs to “change the way [it] include[s] people”, and that without role models things won’t change fast enough.

One to Watch Award: There were two winners for the One to Watch category. Aoibheann Mangan, a student at Mount St Michael Claremorris, who runs a code club at her school and mentors over 50 children, and Avye Couloute, a student at Surbiton High School, who leads a monthly coding and computing workshop, encouraging girls and young people to consider STEM careers.

Apprentice Award: Hannah Hargreaves, customer experience manager, Openreach. Hargreaves often talks about her career progression from a call centre worker at Openreach to her current role, and has an online following of 27k people, which she uses to share her experience.

Rising Star Award: Ekaterini Tasiopoulou, business development for Europe, IBM UK. Tasiopoulou works in a team specialising in incident response and intelligence services across EMEA, and trains clients in cyber security. Her aspiration is to become the youngest CISO in corporate history.

Digital Star: Rachelle Mills, CEO and co-founder, Karelnn. Mills uses her network to bring together experts in AI and machine learning to discuss and develop ways to improve social care.

Software Engineer Award: Adele Churchill, software engineer lead, Capgemini. Churchill helps develop tools to allow analysts to gather, analyse and visualise data.

Team Leader Award: Myra Fulton, director of engineering, Skyscanner. As well as heading up engineering at Skyscanner, Fulton acts as a business mentor and coach to other engineers. She developed a #techbar service in the organisation to make internal IT support easier for employees.

Entrepreneur Award: Jo Wimble-Groves, co-founder and business director, Active Digital. Wimble-Groves set up Active Digital with her brother when she was 20-years-old. The company now has more than 30 employees and an annual turnover of £5m.

Innovator Award: Sepideh Chakaveh, CEO and founder, Pixsellar. As well as founding Pixsellar, which helps with the analytics of video content, Chakaveh developed an interactive facial emotional analytics system to help with Pixsellar’s work. She’s also a senior associate tutor and departmental lecturer in data science and AI at the University of Oxford.

Leader Award: Wendy Warham, vice-president of digital transformation and innovation for UK and Ireland, Fujitsu. Warham is accountable for 800 people across Fujitsu, and is also an executive sponsor for Fujitsu’s Women in Business Network.

International Inspiration Award: Izzy Obeng, founding director, Foundervine. Obeng heads up Foundervine, an agency which offers international training, mentoring and funding opportunities for founders of startups and scaleups.

Male Agent of Change Award: Duncan Greenwood, vice-president and general manager for NEMEA, VMware. In his role as EMEA vice-president and responsible for diversity and inclusion, Greenwood has worked to improve hiring processes, and is a sponsor of unconscious bias training and reverse mentoring.