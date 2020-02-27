Gove warns EU that UK sovereignty is non-negotiable on eve of trade deal talks

Michael Gove told the House of Commons today that the UK government will not trade away the country’s sovereignty in the forthcoming trade talks with the European Union (EU).

Gove, the minister for the Cabinet Office said: “We will not be seeking to dynamically align with EU rules on EU terms governed by EU laws and EU institutions.”

The UK government has published its mandate for trade agreement negotiations with the European Union, due to begin next week. David Frost is the civil servant who will lead the British side, as the prime minister’s Europe advisor.

For its part, the EU published its mandate for the negotiations on 27 February.

June 2020 has emerged as the time period when the talks will either continue or collapse, with both sides stepping up plans for a “no deal” scenario were that to occur. June 2020 was the time envisaged for a decisive high meeting in the Political Declaration that was agreed alongside the Withdrawal Agreement, in October 2019 between the UK government and the European Commission.

The UK left the EU on 31 January, and 31 December 2020 will mark the end of the transition period provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement concluded with the EU. The British government seems to be backing away from acceptance of a “level playing field” for environmental and labour standards as expressed, under the heading “Economic Partnership” in the Political Declaration. Or at least that seems to be the force of Gove’s statement in the Commons.

“The UK government seeks an FTA with robust protection for the environment and labour standards,” he said. “But we do not see why the test of suitability in these areas should be adherence to EU law and EU models of governance. The EU does not apply those principles to free trade agreements with other sovereign nations and they should not apply to a sovereign UK.”

Transition period The government has also stated in its document that it will not extend the transition period provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement. The British document states that the "UK will have its own regime of [economic] subsidy control", while the EU document states that "the envisaged agreement should uphold common high standards, and corresponding high standards over time with Union standards as a reference point, in the areas of State aid, competition, state-owned enterprises, social and employment standards, environmental standards, climate change, relevant tax matters and other regulatory measures and practices in these areas". For its part, as the BBC's Brussels correspondent Alan Fleming explained on The Daily Politics Show following the Gove statement, the EU favours the creation an overall framework for the governance of individual elements of a comprehensive trade deal. The UK is less keen on that, and wants a free trade agreement, alongside separate agreements for fishing, aviation, intelligence, and so on. On the same BBC programme, host Andrew Neil commented: "When you speak to the government, they have almost zero interest in changing current labour or environmental standards or other things already regulated by the EU … but their concern is not about the current rules. Instead they believe the prudential principles embedded in EU rules and regulations are very bad for artificial intelligence, robotics, genetics, digital technology, and so on. And that's where they want to make their own rules going forward, not to unravel the existing rules." Last week, the EU published its artificial intelligence, data, and digital strategies, and all were couched in terms that aim at a judicious, careful balance between the digital rights of citizens to privacy and enabling companies to commercially exploit data. These strategy documents could plausibly be said to make up an example of the cautious, "prudential" principle to which Neil referred, at odds with the more laissez faire approach of the Johnson government – at least as he relates it. The UK's document, The future relationship with the EU: The UK's approach to negotiations declares that any Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between the two parties should be similar to agreements concluded with "Canada and with other friendly countries". And if the two parties fail to agree on the FTA, then "the trading relationship with the EU will rest on the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement and will look similar to Australia's".

