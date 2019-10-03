Government issues Brexit guidance for technology firms

With 28 days to go before the UK is scheduled to leave the European Union (EU), the government has issued guidance to help businesses operating in the digital, technology and computer services space cope with a no-deal scenario.

When it comes to data, the government advises businesses to check what they need to change in how they do accounting and reporting, and whether they need to change the way they access personal data from the EU or the European Economic Area (EEA).

Most organisations use personal data in their daily operations and not being able to access it may disrupt their work. An example would be a UK company that receives customer information from an EU company, such as names and addresses, to provide goods or services.

The government also advises businesses to check guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office on what they need to do regarding personal data. Extra work includes compliance with both UK and EU data protection regulations after Brexit. Companies may also need to designate a representative in the EEA.

In its guidance document, the government also points out that large UK-based online businesses providing digital services in the EU may be fined if they do not have a representative to help them meet online security standards.

Other matters included in the guidance for tech businesses relate to getting ready to export and import hardware. There is also advice around checking whether employees need a visa or work permit and for employers to get staff to check whether they need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.