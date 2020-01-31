UK’s Tier 1 visa system ‘does not work well’, says MAC

The current Tier 1 system for admitting exceptional talent to the UK without a job offer in place “does not work well” and should be changed, according to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

The MAC was asked by the government in 2019, with the Brexit date looming, to look into the possibility of a points-based migration system. While making recommendations for what a new system could look like, the MAC said the current Tier 1 method for exceptional talent was not a good one.

Instead, the system should be focused on high-potential candidates, it said, chosen through an “expression of interest” system where interested parties are given the option to apply for a visa if pulled from a monthly pool.

Alan Manning, chair of the MAC, said in the report: “The current work visa for those without a job offer – Tier 1, Exceptional Talent – does not work well. The skills bar for entry is set far too high, targeted at those at the very top of their field, and is too risk averse. Many of those at whom it is targeted would not enter the UK without a job offer.”

The MAC looked into two existing systems for skilled workers to enter the UK – the visa route for entry into the UK with a job offer (Tier 2, General visa) and the visa route for entry without a job offer (Tier 1, Exceptional Talent visa) – to assess whether a points-based system would be an appropriate way forward after the end of the Brexit transition period.

Because the Tier 1 route has an extremely high bar when it comes to the skills needed to successfully apply, the MAC claims many of the people the route targets wouldn’t come to the UK without a job offer already in place.

The MAC found that despite the cap of 2,000 visas allowed through this route, only 600 main applicants had been admitted over the past year.

Currently, to apply for a Tier 1 visa, candidates outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) have to work in a qualifying field and be endorsed by a designated competent body – for digital technology, this is Tech Nation – as a recognised leader, or an emerging leader.

The MAC found Tech Nation provides the largest number of endorsements, and is the only body that has ever exceeded its initial quota.

Having a job offer when applying to work in the UK may be less common for those working in digital, the MAC speculated, for example if an applicant aims to work with a startup which may pay in equity, which could be the reason Tech Nation offers so many endorsements.

The Tier 1 route also has very stringent judging criteria for who it considers “exceptional talent”.

How would a points-based system work? The MAC recommended that, if the government did want to move towards a points-based system, the Tier 1 application process should be modified or replaced with a system whereby those without a job offer show an "expression of interest" to be submitted to a pool. Each month, names would be drawn from this pool and sent an invitation to apply for a visa, subject to a cap. It was also suggested this system focus more on allowing talented people with high future potential to enter the UK, rather than heavily focusing on people who are already extremely skilled in their field, and selection should be based on a "tradeable" points system where different traits of the applications are given different numbers of points.

As Brexit uncertainty increases, the Migration Advisory Committee has suggested adding more skilled roles to the Shortage Occupations List. “It should be focused more on those with high potential than established exceptional talent,” said Manning. “In doing this, the government should proceed with caution and have limits on the number of visas issued. No system for picking winners will be perfect and there will inevitably be some admitted on this route where promise does not deliver.” The MAC said those with the skills the government wants, such as people with skills in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) or from the creative industries, should be given a higher points score during the application process. The report said: “If the government wants to introduce a points-based system on entry, it should consider modifying the current Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) drawing on best practice from other countries and not repeating the mistakes of earlier UK points-based systems for those without a job offer.”