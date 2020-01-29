Apple posts record-breaking quarter, but prepares for Coronavirus impact

Apple has reported revenue of $91.8bn for the first quarter of 2020, up $7.5bn (9%) from 2019, driven by an 8% increase in product.

The company reported iPhone revenue of $56bn up 8% year-over-year and stated that its wearables, home and accessories products established a new all-time record with revenue of $10bn, up 37% year-on-year. Its services business reported revenue of $12.7bn, with what the company described as “all-time records” in Apple Music, cloud services, payment services and its App Store search ad business. However, the company admitted Mac and iPad product families “had a tough year”.

“We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fuelled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for services and wearables,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.