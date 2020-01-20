NHS Digital launches login toolkit

NHS Digital has launched a self-service toolkit to help third-party developers adopt the single-login functionality provided by the health service.

The toolkit provides a single and secure gateway to patients’ healthcare information across approved healthcare apps and platforms, through the NHS login button, reducing the need for multiple logins and passwords in online health services.

Currently, the login functionality is built into seven services, and platforms wanting to implement the features can use the toolkit to apply for NHS login accreditation.

Rebecca Jarratt, lead delivery manager at NHS Digital, said suppliers have said the login toolkit is “a breath of fresh air” and they are “pleasantly surprised at the responsiveness of the NHS login team”.

She added: “Feedback from suppliers has been that the NHS login integration process has a real sense of purpose and urgency on both sides, which was very gratifying.”

Jarratt said the goal is to increase the amount of providers using the login integration service. “We want to integrate as many digital services as possible, as quickly as possible, to allow patients to take advantage of ease of access across to their apps,” she said.

The release of the self-service toolkit follows the announcement earlier this month that the government had put aside funding to speed up login times.

In October 2019, NHS Digital released new biometric login functionality that can be added to mobile offerings. The libraries allow patients to access the NHS App through face or fingerprint recognition technology.

NHS login was first introduced with the NHS App in September 2018. According to the health service, more than 384,000 people have now set up an NHS login, and 214,000 have gone on to verify their identity.