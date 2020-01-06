Personal transport as a service drives across Nordics

The Nordics could see a pan-regional platform that enables citizens to access personal transportation on demand as the market for mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) expands.

Towards the end of last year, a consortium of Nordic mobility companies and transport-related organisations announced a project aiming to unify the region’s MaaS market.

And with a general shift away from personally owned transportation and towards mobility provided as a service, these schemes are gaining traction.

The aim of MaaS is to provide the most appropriate transport method to any traveller or commuter as and when they need it, eliminating, or at least reducing, the need for individual ownership of, or subscription to, any particular method of transport.

The new project, the Nordic Mobility Innovation Platform (NMIP), has the stated goal of creating open technology and business practices for MaaS and smart mobility services. Although the scheme is starting in the Nordics, the intention is for the resulting technology and practices to be relevant globally.

Coordinating NMIP is Finnish smart mobility platform company Kyyti Group, which is working alongside Nordic-based intelligent transport system (ITS) organisations ITS Norway, the Capital Region of Denmark, Swedish MaaS operator UbiGo, and research centres RISE in Sweden and TØI in Norway.

“Collaboration in the Nordics can have a global impact,” said Trond Hovland, managing director of ITS Norway. “The MaaS standards developed today may make the way people move significantly more convenient in the future, in the Nordics and beyond.”

Pekka Niskanen, COO of Kyyti Group, said the current status of MaaS in the Nordics is seeing initiatives popping up all the time and the concept is growing rapidly. “The private and public sector are both interested and the first MaaS operations are typically still in piloting mode,” he said. “However, these initiatives are still very local and the range of services they include varies tremendously.”

For this reason, the first stages of NMIP will focus on working out the initial use cases in the Nordics – which groups would benefit from the project. Based on those findings, the consortium plans to establish a MaaS roaming pilot, which will feed input into efforts to define a market enabler framework, with the aim of creating a single, open mobility framework for the region.

Niskanen added: “It will require work to define implementation guidelines for standardisation and recommendations for pan-Nordic datasets and APIs [application programming interfaces]. We will establish a venue for knowledge-sharing and collaborative innovation, in which there is already huge interest from the US to Japan, various European countries and industry associations such as the MaaS Alliance.”