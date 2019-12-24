JavaScript, Linux and R among most learned tech skills in 2019

JavaScript, Linux and R were among the most learned technology skills in 2019, according to research from Pluralsight.

Drawing on data from its users, as well as from job sites Indeed and Dice, the technical skills provider found that JavaScript was the most learned software development skill over the last year, alongside Linux, which was the most learned skill in IT ops, and R, which was the most learned skill in data.

The top five software development skills learned over the past year were JavaScript, Java, HTML, Python and C++, with the top five IT operations skills being Linux, MacOS, HTTP, Ubuntu and Microsoft Windows.

Sean Farrington, senior vice-president EMEA at Pluralsight, said: “What is clear from reviewing activity on the Pluralsight platform over the past year is the ongoing demand for skills in technologies that have been around for a long time. Whether it’s Java, HTTP, Python, C++ or SQL, these are the bedrock of modern businesses, powering everything from simple websites to complex databases and rich web applications.”

The UK tech industry currently has a talent gap, with more roles available than there are skilled workers to fill them.

The types of skills needed in the sector have also increased in recent years as a focus on the use of data and the prevention of security breaches has grown.

As the use of data-reliant technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning increases, so does the demand for people with skills in data.

The most learned skill in data in 2019 was in programming language R, followed by skills in Microsoft SQL, MATLAB, Google Analytics and Tensorflow.

There has also been increased demand for security skills over the last few years, with many claiming a lack of such skills can put organisations at risk of attack.

When it comes to the security sector, Kali Linux was the most learned skill in 2019, followed by CloudFlare, CISSP, Certified Ethical Hacker and CompTIA Security+.

But some of 2019’s most learned skills do not match up with the most demanded skills in the year, which the Pluralsight Technology Index suggested could be a sign of the skills that may be needed in the near future.

When looking at the languages, tools and frameworks that are gaining popularity on its platform, as well as the skills asked for on job sites Dice and Indeed, Pluralsight found that SQL was the most popular software development skill, HTTP was the top IT ops skill, for data the top skill was Microsoft SQL Server, and in security, CISSP was a must-have.

Many believe the best way to solve the tech skills gap is to focus on continuous learning throughout people’s careers, with organisations focusing on using internal or on-the-job training to give their employees the skills needed for their work.

Pluralsight found that for those already in employment whose organisations have invested in its platform for internal training purposes, Python was the most searched programming language, followed by courses in Angular and JavaScript.

Pluralsight said in its report: “If you’re not committing to building technology skills, you’re sure to be left behind in the year ahead.”