Top 10 enterprise IT in the Benelux region stories of 2019

The Netherlands is usually seen as a forward-thinking nation when it comes to developing and adopting the latest IT, but it seems its government is not doing particularly well in this respect.

Read in this top 10 list how a major report into Dutch government IT revealed that it is in a bit of a mess. But the Dutch government is at least keeping a close eye on suppliers. Read how Microsoft is having to make changes to its Office 365 cloud service in the Netherlands after the country’s justice ministry raised privacy concerns.

Beyond the Netherlands, find out what Luxembourg has to offer the tech startup community. It seems the country’s Prime Minister is getting down to business and surprising tech startups with his accessibility.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top enterprise IT in the Benelux region stories of 2019.

1. Dutch government must sort IT mess as priority This summer, a parliamentary investigation was started into the ICT problems in the Dutch government and how to prevent ICT failures in the future, and it found that knowledge and skills are often too fragmented, with insufficient central control around major ICT themes.

3. Luxembourg tech startups get premium connections There aren’t too many company founders who can claim to have a direct line to a Prime Minister, but they do things slightly differently in Luxembourg. Alex Short, co-founder of cloud-based collaboration platform provider Vizibl, has met Luxembourg’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel, twice since the company has been operating in the country.

7. Loyal Dutch IT professionals not being rewarded enough, survey shows Dutch businesses may be risking their digital future by failing to reward their existing IT staff with sufficient pay rises. Demand for IT professionals is high, with almost all companies undergoing a digital transformation and needing the personnel to drive it.

9. Dutch companies lack knowledge of IoT’s benefits Almost 90% of businesses in the Netherlands are barely aware of the competitive advantages the internet of things (IoT) can offer them. The figure is striking, given that last year, Vodafone’s IoT trends report for the Netherlands found that organisations that do embrace IoT achieve a significant revenue increase, cost reductions, more satisfied customers or more efficient business processes.