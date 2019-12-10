Department for Transport to build mapping tool for transport data

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) is in the market for a partner to support the creation of a mapping tool for place-based transport data.

The department’s medium-term goal is to develop an interactive tool capable of displaying information ranging from rail projects and population size to the proportion of the population that uses public transport.

The DfT will use insights extracted from the tool to provide subsidies and storytelling resources that could enable it to make better strategic links when making investment decisions. There is a possibility that the project could expand into the future development of an internal mapping tool for the civil service.

Work will begin at the discovery stage of the project and there will be no alpha or beta stage. Requirements in the contract notice include the delivery of a report with analysis and supporting evidence that will establish the tool’s users, similar options that already exist, and the pros and cons of in-house development or acquiring an off-the-shelf alternative.

A steering group will oversee the project and will be comprise teams across technology, policy and governance. The closing date for applications is 23 December 2019.

Most applications so far have come from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its action plan, the DfT promised to increase its spend with SMEs to 33% by 2022.

Earlier this year, the department launched its strategy for the future of urban mobility, including priorities for the year, the launch of a regulatory review and a £90m transport innovation fund.

Sharing and harnessing information was one of the key areas of priority for the mobility strategy in 2019, through the creation of standards and platforms that make it easier to access and use transport data.