Top 10 financial services IT stories of 2019

This year, like the previous couple, has been dominated by the rise of fintech (financial technology) firms and the emergence of fintech within traditional financial services businesses. Within the big banks, for decades reliant on mainframe legacy systems, there has been a rapid acceleration in the take-up of the latest digital technologies and techniques.

Spurred by the emergence of new competitors driven by tech, some banks are beginning the journey from legacy systems to new, more digitally advanced platforms. Some have tried before and learnt hard lessons, as a report into TSB’s IT migration disaster, published this year, revealed. These lessons are important in the finance sector, which is heavily regulated, as banks increasingly move workloads into the public cloud. This is the best way to improve efficiency and introduce agility, but is fraught with danger.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 financial services and fintech stories of 2019.

4. Public cloud computing is early on its journey to core of the bank Banks have quickly moved from not talking about what they are doing in the cloud to publicly boasting about the size of their clouds. Traditionally, banks don’t like to talk about what they are doing with technology until it is established and proven. They don’t want to give away their secrets or risk damaging headlines if things go wrong. But at the recent SIBOS and Amazon Web Services events in London, they were not holding much back when it came to cloud computing.

5. Direct Line built an insurtech it can tweak a thousand times a day Insurance company Direct Line Group is using a standalone insurtech (insurance technology) business in the public cloud to enable it to continuously test and adapt ways of serving customers. The new business, known as Darwin, was set up earlier this year to provide a digital platform that could be quickly adapted to changes in demand. The new business sits separately from traditional businesses, such as Churchill, Green Flag and Direct Line.

7. CIO interview: John Finch, Refinitiv Refinitiv CIO John Finch is wrestling with talent challenges and contemplating how the company will move its products to the cloud. His role at the company, which was previously the Thomson Reuters financial and risk business, is a small step but a giant leap from his previous job at the Bank of England, where he spent three years as CIO.

8. Don’t bank on Google Bank, bank on banks becoming Google-like The journey to Google Bank is happening as Lloyds Bank signals its intent to move to a platform inspired by the workings of the Google engine room. After three years working at Google in what he described as being “in the kitchen of a master chef” for a software engineer, former Google tech lead Paul Taylor is now serving up the fruits of his learnings to the banking sector.