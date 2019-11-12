Nordic SMEs lack the money needed for cyber security

Nordic companies remain increasingly vulnerable to malicious cyber attacks, with the high cost of keeping ahead of cyber attackers the biggest challenge for smaller organisations in the region.

In response, business organisations in Denmark and Norway have launched a series of initiatives to attract state support and help enterprises overcome the technical and financial barriers to implementing effective IT security to protect critical data networks and the integrity of their business.

The Danish Business Authority (DBA/Erhvervsstyrelsen), a business organisation that provides a range of support for high growth productivity companies, has identified cost as the single biggest factor impeding firms from strengthening their IT security defences.

This is at a time of growing general awareness within companies to the increasing risks posed by hostile actors lurking and looking for easy targets in the cyber domain.

The DBA estimates that as many as 30% of all small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Denmark remain “acutely vulnerable” to malicious malware attacks from cyber space, with affordability the most common reason SMEs give for shelving or delaying measures to strengthen their IT security systems and employing professional expertise.

Meanwhile, SMEs in Norway have been slow to prioritise IT security spending and system upgrades due to a false sense of over-confidence in the ability of their existing systems to counter threats, according to a survey conducted by YouGov for the Oslo-headquartered Norwegian Center for Information Security (NorSIS).

The findings of the YouGov survey has caused NorSIS to intensify efforts to deepen cooperation with private and state sector firms to raise awareness about the diversity of cyber threat risks facing individual businesses and the long-term competitiveness of the Norwegian economy.

Peggy Heie, director general at NorSIS’s, described the survey’s findings as “deeply troublesome”. The results, she said, suggests that Norwegian companies are far too complacent regarding the capacity of their present IT security systems to deal with the growing sophistication of cyber space threats, especially a sustained strike or a targeted ransomware-type attack.

“Company leaders cannot expect partners and authorities to take all the responsibility for the protection against cyber crime. They must also act and invest in improving their IT security systems to safeguard their company’s assets and important data,” said Heie.

“Firms must also ensure that the digital competence of their employees is strengthened. What is extremely worrying from the survey is that so few Norwegian companies seem to recognise the actual extent of the risk they face from cyber space.”

NorSIS is responding to a lack of risk-awareness among Norwegian SMEs by redoubling efforts to encourage enterprises in the private and public sectors to run regular cyber threat tests to evaluate the effectiveness of their IT security systems.

Technical appraisals run by NorSIS also help SMEs judge the level of capital investment needed, both in technology upgrades and cyber threat defence expertise, to adequately protect their companies against the range of existing and future threats from the cyber domain.