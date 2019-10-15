OVH rebrand signals renewed push to become Europe’s alternative cloud provider of choice

French infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider OVH is marking its 20th year in business with a corporate rebrand, as it pursues greater enterprise market traction outside of its home country, while capitalising on its position as one of the world’s top 10 cloud providers.

Over its 20-year history, the OVH brand has come to mean different things to different people, as the focus of its business has shifted from providing telephony, internet service provider, and web hosting services.

In more recent years, its portfolio of services has evolved and expanded further to include private and public cloud services aimed at a mix of enterprises, startups, scaleups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

But with the firm claiming that 70% of its revenue is now generated by its IaaS, private hosted cloud and other off-premise endeavours, the organisation has changed its name to OVHcloud in recognition of how big this part of its business now is.

“The name change is a way to demonstrate to the market, especially the markets where we are not well known, that we are a cloud provider… and we should not be perceived as a small web hosting company,” said OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin during a media briefing ahead of the 2019 OVHcloud Summit in Paris, France.

“That doesn’t mean we do not want to do web hosting – not at all, but… especially when we are in the enterprise market, perception is important. And that’s the reason we decided to adapt our branding to the reality of what OVH is already.”

Europe’s global cloud provider The company is also doubling down on its efforts to market itself as a European alternative to the big three US-based public cloud giants, as well as their Chinese challengers, and rid itself of the “best-kept secret” tag the analyst community has assigned it, said Paulin. According to figures issued by the company during the summit, OVHcloud now has 1.5 million customers signed up to use its cloud and web hosting services around the world. To capitalise on these adoption figures, and build awareness of the refreshed brand, the company is committed to investing over the coming year into all the markets in which it already has a presence – including the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region. “It’s true our branding is not at the level of our expertise or even our size,” said Paulin. “Outside of Europe, our visibility is lower than our market share sometimes. “And we have decided to invest much more in our clusters outside of France, to recruit people and make investments throughout the supply chain – marketing, sales, pre-sales, support and research and development – because we do believe today that our solutions are at the top of the game and that we are the top player.” OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin addresses the Summit in Paris From a UK perspective, Paulin was quick to add that, regardless of how the UK’s efforts to exit from the European Union pan out, its investment plans will stand, and are being concentrated on driving up adoption of its cloud technologies within two distinct customer groups. These include firms operating within the enterprise market, and downstream organisations within the startup and scaleup space, he said. One way the company will be looking to win these groups over is through competitive pricing, with Paulin acknowledging elsewhere during the summit that OVHcloud is sometimes accused of being “aggressive” on this front. It is able to be so because of the economies of scale it gains from the fact that the infrastructure underpinning its cloud is all self-owned and made, he said. “We have a presence in four continents, we own our networks, we own our datacentres, and we build our own datacentres and servers. We are a fully integrated, worldwide cloud provider, providing services based on our own infrastructure that we design,” he added.

Expanding into UK enterprises As far as the company’s enterprise business is concerned in the UK, many of its existing customers are those it inherited through its 2017 acquisition of VMware’s vCloud Air hybrid cloud business. The setup was originally pitched by the virtualisation giant as a means of giving organisations access to IaaS services based on VMware’s vSphere technology, while enabling them to run their applications and workloads in the cloud or on-premise. Since the acquisition closed, OVH has taken steps to become more hands-on with the management of the vCloud Air user base, and has invested in building out more localised support for its enterprise users, having previously run much of that out of France, Adnan Patka, the firm’s head of UK sales, told Computer Weekly during the OVHcloud Summit. The organisation will also be leaning on its revamped channel partner programme to lure in more enterprises through the work of members such as Deloitte and Capgemini, which will be on hand to help them get to grips with the wider contents of OVHcloud’s service portfolio, said Patka. The firm’s efforts to court the startup community through its accelerator programme are with one eye on the enterprise market too, he said. After all, today’s startups could well become the enterprises of tomorrow, and as they scale, it may follow that their use of OVHcloud technologies will ramp up accordingly, said Patka. At the same time, the people working at these startups might move on one day, and end up championing the use of the services they have used in previous jobs, he added. “What happens is that a lot of developers might start their careers at a startup, get exposed to our technologies and then move on to work somewhere else, and that can lead to grassroots support for newer, emerging and less well-known technologies within enterprises. “That is why we don’t neglect the startup community, because it can be very useful for OVH from a brand awareness-building point of view.”