Jakub JirsÃ¡k - stock.adobe.com
Deputy chief executive at NHS Digital departs
NHS Digital’s deputy chief executive, Rob Shaw, will leave the organisation in December to work with foreign governments on national health and care infrastructure
The deputy chief executive at NHS Digital will step down from his role in December to pursue opportunities in foreign governments on national health and care infrastructure.
During his tenure at NHS Digital, Rob Shaw led projects such as moving Spine, the health service’s communications hub that connects key IT services, in house. The NHS claims the Spine migration to be the largest insourcing project it has ever completed, saving the taxpayer £100m since it transferred.
Awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services in health and social care in 2018, Shaw is also credited for having set up NHS Digital’s cyber security function, with responsibility for maintaining the security of NHS Digital’s infrastructure and for supporting the rest of the health service in independent decision-making around data security.
Commenting on her deputy’s departure, NHS Digital chief executive Sarah Wilkinson said Shaw was “hugely important to the functioning of the organisation for many years”.
“He has worked throughout NHS Digital in many roles and guises and his contribution has been simply phenomenal,” she added.
Read more about NHS Digital
- NHS Digital starts on multi-cloud push with VMware Cloud on AWS deployment.
- NHSX chief replaces senior digital clinician at NHS Digital.
- Does NHS Digital’s Internet First policy mean the end of HSCN?
How the UK government is committed to tech
As we slowly crawl closer to the mysterious future of post-Brexit Britain, the UK government is committed to nurturing the booming technology industry. In this e-guide we discover what strategies and plans are in place to keep the UK tech industry relevant and ahead of the curve.
Start the conversation
0 comments