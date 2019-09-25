Why quantum needs a classic approach for supremacy

There has been a flurry of activity in the last week of September. First, IBM unveiled a new facility in New York which will support a 53Qubit (quantum bit) system. Then news broke in the FT over the weekend about a new scientific paper from Google discussing how researchers at the internet search giant have achieved quantum supremacy – a term used to describe the situation where an algorithm would be almost impossible to run on a classical computer architecture compared with using a quantum computer.

According to the FT, the paper describes how a Google quantum computer “was able to perform a calculation in three minutes and 20 seconds that would take today’s most advanced classical computer, known as Summit, approximately 10,000 years”.

This week, D-Wave Systems also announced plans to make its Advantage quantum computer available to business users via the cloud. According to D-Wave, the Advantage quantum system will power a new hardware and software platform that will accelerate and ease the delivery of quantum computing applications.

“Quantum computing is only as valuable as the applications customers can run,” said Alan Baratz, chief product officer at D-Wave. “With the Advantage quantum system, we are building the first-ever quantum computer designed to deliver business benefit.

“Our investments across our quantum platform, which includes the Leap quantum cloud service, the Advantage quantum system and the Ocean developer tools, will together allow customers to solve even more complex problems at greater scale and bring emerging quantum and hybrid applications to life.

“Our ongoing efforts to further productise and commercialise our quantum platform are good for the growing ecosystem, good for the quantum computing market and, most importantly, good for our customers, who are building the first commercial quantum applications.”