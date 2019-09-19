CTO interview: Paul Clark, Tandem Bank

Paul Clark left his role as digital CIO at ITV to take up the challenge of transforming financial services through the latest technologies.

To this end, he joined one of the UK’s biggest high street banks. However, he quickly realised this was not the kind of environment where he could achieve such transformation, and left the bank three months later. Today, he today heads up the IT operation at Tandem Bank, a digital-only challenger in the banking sector.

“I left because it was a waste of my time,” he says. “In previous jobs I had learned about best practice around building fast-changing, high-scaling, highly resilient, digital consumer-facing products, but the bank refused to do it.”

For example, in his role at ITV, Clark worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ensure the broadcaster was able to cope with huge spikes in demand from online viewers during the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals. This kind of consumer-facing work was something he hoped to take into banking, but he was ultimately disappointed.

“Banks come with all their money and positive attitude to disruption, but there is a layering system – people at the top and bottom are keen to do things, but then there is a whole cohort of people in the middle who have no intention of doing it,” says Clark. He points out that many of them have built their careers navigating the landscape and feel threatened by digital change.

After leaving the bank, plus a further three months of gardening leave, Clark joined Tandem Bank, where he has been for the past three years.

Tandem Bank is a digital challenger bank which currently offers customers a credit card account and savings products, as well as an account aggregation app. It also has plans for a current account. It is striving to use artificial intelligence (AI) to offer customers information and support in managing their finances. It currently has about 700,000 customers.

“I truly believe the banking sector needs disruption and I was attracted to Tandem’s take on this,” says Clark. “Tandem understands that disruption is not just about a better user experience – in fact, that is a given – but it about creating high levels of abstraction.”

“We should be helping our customers make the right choices. Traditional banking is weighted in favour of banks not customers” Paul Clark, Tandem Bank

In his view, customers shouldn’t be concerned about whether they need a credit card or savings account – rather the bank should be able to automatically understand and tell the customer what they could benefit from. This can be achieved through the use of big data and artificial intelligence. “We should be helping our customers make the right choices,” says Clark. “Traditional banking is weighted in favour of banks not customers.”