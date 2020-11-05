Multi-year migration of BBC Online to the cloud 'nearing completion', broadcaster confirms

The BBC is nearing completion on a multi-year datacentre migration project that has seen it upgrade and rebuild the infrastructure underpinning its BBC Online website so it can run in the cloud.

The underlying infrastructure for BBC Online has previously been hosted in two datacentres near London, but with more than half of the UK population using it each week to access its wide-ranging content – spanning recipes, news, podcasts, games and catch-up TV services – it was long overdue a refresh.

“As is the case with tech, if you stand still, you go backwards. Until recently, much of the BBC website was written in PHP…That was a sensible tech choice when it was made in 2010, but not now,” said Matthew Clark, head of architecture within the BBC’s Design and Engineering Team, in a blog post.

The initiative has been “several years” in the making, with “hundreds of people” involved in rebuilding BBC Online from the ground up to make it a cloud-ready resource, he added.

“Almost every part has been rebuilt on the cloud,” wrote Clark. “We’ve taken advantage of the many benefits that the cloud brings — such as the flexibility to provision new services almost instantly.”

These benefits include access to the Lambda serverless technology on offer from public cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has cut down on the amount of time the company has to devote to the hands-on management of its virtual machine and container resources.

“Around half of the BBC’s website is [now] rendered serverlessly with AWS Lambda. Managing virtual machines (or containers) is expensive – keeping them secure, reliable and scalable takes time. Serverless mostly solves that problem for us,” he said.

As an example, Clark shared details of how Lambda assists the broadcaster in managing traffic flows during breaking news events.

“About 2,000 lambdas run every second to create the BBC website; a number that we expect to grow. And it’s far quicker at scaling. When there’s a breaking news event, our traffic levels can rocket in an instant, and Lambda can handle this in a way that [AWS] EC2 [Elastic Computing instances] auto-scaling cannot.”

The “vast majority” of the BBC’s web pages are rendered in AWS using the React open source, Javascript library user interface builder, which enables the organisation to render its web pages server side and make adjustments on the client side for performance optimisation purposes.