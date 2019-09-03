CISOs think cloud safer, but security fears remain

More than three in five (61%) chief information security officers (CISOs) believe the security risk of a security breach is the same or lower in cloud environments than on-premise, a study shows.

This marks a major tipping point in the perception of security of the cloud, according to Nominet, which commissioned the study based on a poll of nearly 300 senior information security professionals in the UK and US at large organisations in 10 industry sectors.

However, the survey also reveals that despite the perceived superiority of cloud over on-premise when it comes to security, respondents do not consider cloud systems to be completely safe, with only 10% they were not concerned about security in the cloud.

The majority of those concerned about cloud security (32%) said they were “moderately concerned”, while 19% said they were only “slightly concerned”, 20% said they were “very concerned” and 17% said they were “extremely concerned”.

As new regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) have increased the potential penalties, over half (56%) of respondents cited fines for data leaks as their biggest concern, closely followed by the increasing sophistication of cyber criminals (54%).

US respondents are more wary of the cloud than their UK counterparts, responding almost twice as likely to be extremely concerned (21%) compared with just 13% of UK respondents.

Similarly, respondents from heavily regulated industries were more likely to be very or extremely concerned by the security risk posed by cloud, such as healthcare (55%), financial services (47%) and pharma (46%).

Organisations that were breached in the past 12 months were also more than twice as likely to say cloud is higher risk (52%) compared with 25% of organisations that did not report a recent breach.

“Security has traditionally always been cited as a barrier to cloud adoption, so it is significant that the perceived risk gap between cloud and on-premise has disappeared,” said Stuart Reed, vice-president of cyber security at Nominet.

“It is evident that security concerns are no longer an insurmountable barrier to cloud deployments given the high adoption rate of cloud services. And, as we move into the ‘cloud era’, arguably security teams need to channel their concern into finding solutions that work with the cloud, just as they have been doing in an on-premise environment.

“The shift in attitude between on-premise and cloud doesn’t change the remit for security teams, it just puts us on a different type of playing field.”