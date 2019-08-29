Take our 2019 salary survey and tell us what you think about your job in IT

Computer Weekly’s annual salary survey provides one of the most comprehensive snapshots of global IT professionals’ attitudes to employment and training.

We’re inviting readers to take part in our 2019 survey – and we’re interested to hear from IT professionals across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific too.

Take part in our salary survey Click here to submit your responses in Computer Weekly's annual salary survey

Last year’s research revealed average pay increased to more than £80,000 a year for UK and Ireland IT professionals, but with significant differences in wage growth depending on region, job role and number of years in the industry.

By comparison, in Asia-Pacific average IT salaries in Australia and New Zealand grew from between A$100,000 and A$150,000 in 2017 to between A$100,000 and A$260,000 in 2018.

The 2018 research also showed that a majority of firms expected to face a skills shortage during the coming year. And the survey showed a worrying gender gap in the tech sector, with almost 40% of IT professionals saying their firms were not addressing employment diversity issues

The need for people in specialised roles such as those in cyber security and data science were on the rise last year, but because of the lack of people to fill these roles, it also pushed up their expected annual pay.

Now we're keen to find out which jobs offer the best opportunities for IT professionals over the next year.

