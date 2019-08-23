Three more identity providers to withdraw from troubled Gov.uk Verify programme

Three of the five remaining firms supporting Gov.uk Verify, the government’s flagship digital identity scheme, have pulled out of the project, Computer Weekly has learned.

The Government Digital Service (GDS) was relying on the five identity providers (IDPs) to take over the running of Verify after March 2020, when public investment in the programme will end.

But the IDPs had an option to withdraw from the scheme by informing GDS in early August, and Computer Weekly understands that Experian, Barclays and Secure Identity have notified GDS of their intention to pull out.

The departure of these three firms leaves only the Post Office and Digidentity supporting the scheme. The Post Office service is, however, built around the Digidentity platform, raising questions over competition issues and whether Verify can continue with one identity firm effectively holding a monopoly.

The loss of Experian would be the biggest blow for Verify – over 80% of all users are registered with either Experian or the Post Office.

As of October 2017, Experian was the biggest IDP, with 44% of all users. Barclays and Secure Identity accounted for only 3% of users at that time, when there were still seven IDPs – Royal Mail and Citizen Safe withdrew in October last year, but they held only about 3% of users between them. Post Office had 42% and Digidentity 9%.

If those percentages are similar today, Experian would be currently responsible for over two million of the 4.8 million people signed up to use Verify. The three withdrawing IDPs will continue to service existing users for 12 months after their contracts end, but will not take on new registrations after March 2020. This means that over two million people would have to re-register with either Post Office or Digidentity to continue accessing online government services from April 2021.