5G testbed brings Li-Fi broadband to Orkney

Residents of Graemsay in the Orkney Islands are being connected to fit-for-purpose wireless broadband services for the first time, thanks to the 5G RuralFirst testbed, which has deployed so-called Li-Fi technology on the island to bypass its old and decrepit copper network.

Graemsay, which had a population of just under 30 as of the 2011 census, is located towards the southwest of the Orkney Island group, in between the Mainland and the island of Hoy, and is surrounded by hazardous tidal races, making access challenging.

Up to now, residents had been able to connect to broadband services, but only over the same congestion-prone copper landline network, with speeds struggling to hit 2Mbps.

By combining Li-Fi technology – which uses light itself to provide high-speed, secure and energy-efficient data transmission from fixed to wireless terminals, the 5G RuralFirst team said it was now consistently delivering four times higher data speeds.

One of the island’s two 19th century lighthouses, has been kitted out as a central communications hub to deliver outdoor Li-Fi over the last mile to the island’s homes using domestic solar panels as receivers and infrared lasers as transmitters.

Meanwhile, in the homes themselves, indoor Li-Fi collects light from LED bulbs using a USB dongle to create a wireless network.

Harald Haas, director of the Li-FI Research and Development Centre at the University of Edinburgh, and CSO of spin-out company pureLiFi, said: “Graemsay is in a complex position in terms of upgrading connectivity in the area, with just a copper landline to connect its residents and businesses. Li-Fi allows the area to utilise the light spectrum in two important domains: affordable last mile connectivity, and high-speed indoor wireless networking.

“Both are essential to overcome the rural divide which increasingly disadvantages rural communities. Graemsay is the first location which harnesses ordinary solar panels as outdoor broadband detectors and ordinary LED lamps in homes as wireless access points and can now take advantage of advanced connectivity like never before,” said Haas.

“Li-Fi is a particularly sustainable solution to provide wireless connectivity and can be managed by residents themselves and combined with existing networks,” said Dez O’Connor, 5G RuralFirst project chief technology officer and Cisco business development manager for global service providers.

“As well as demonstrating the potential of advanced 5G technology to bridge the digital divide and better connect rural areas, 5G RuralFirst is trialling different technologies such as Li-Fi to solve the challenges posed by remote environments.”