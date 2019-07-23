Chaiyawat - stock.adobe.com
UK government to boost AI and data use in preventive healthcare
A programme led by Public Health England and NHSX will aim to usher in a “new era of evidence-based self-care", with patients increasingly expected to allow access to their personal data
The UK government is launching a
According to a green paper published by the Cabinet Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), the government is looking to accelerate projects around prevention and detection of conditions at an early stage, while enabling a greater degree of self-care.
To support that goal, Public Health England (PHE) will start working with
“In the 2020s, people will not be passive recipients of care. They will be co-creators of their own health. The challenge is to equip them with the skills, knowledge
“Health is a shared responsibility and only by working together can we achieve our vision of healthier and happier lives for everyone,” it added.
The initial phase of the
Data held by the NHS, coupled with data generated by individuals’ smart devices, is expected to “usher in a new wave of intelligent public health”, with individuals being able to access their own health information more easily, leading to
“We are entering a new era of evidence-based self-care, driven by us as patients in partnership with the NHS,” the document stated.
PHE and the NHS use data and insights to create algorithms and models, the document noted, and the public can choose to have a role in this by either allowing their phones and devices to send
According to the DHSC and the Cabinet Office, there is some evidence that targeted marketing campaigns by public health bodies to suggest that citizens are willing to provide contact information to receive health information the government finds it is relevant to their condition.
PHE has received 7.1 million responses to this type of offer, the document highlighted, adding that the UK Biobank has so far built a record of the data of over half a million UK volunteers.
Research funded by healthtech operator Sensing Health suggested that the majority of UK citizens polled (76%) support
The government is aware of the ethical implications of using healthcare data, the document stated, noting that PHE and
Use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is seen by
The
A future vision geared at building scale, as well as proofs of concept of
The government also anticipates genetic testing to be widely incorporated into screening and diagnostics. Examples cited include
