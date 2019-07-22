HMRC makes cloud and data progress

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has ramped up its efforts around cloud computing and data as part of its overall ambition of becoming “one of the most digitally advanced tax administrations in the world”.

In its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, HMRC stated technology is at the core of its decision-making processes, and that its digital and IT capability and skills have been reorganised and strengthened.

Highlights of the plan listed in the report include continued progress around cloud, with 66% of the department’s systems moved onto virtualised servers so far.

Latest work included the migration of more than 99 million accounts from the National Insurance and PAYE service away from physical datacentres. HMRC has also moved 18 legacy services that receive 50 million submissions per year to the new environment.

The introduction of a key HMRC system, the new Customs Declaration Service (CDS), is another key point of the report. The electronic service for managing custom declarations processes replaces Customs Handling Import and Export Freight (Chief), which is nearly 25 years old.

Traders rely on system development and testing work from intermediaries to migrate their customers to CDS. According to HMRC, CDS and Chief will run concurrently for a period of time to ensure the integrity of the customs platform and ensure the safe migration of traders.

HMRC reported that it has worked with suppliers and trade bodies to support development work for the service, and provided most functions the CDS needs to support imports. The department is now in the final stages of the roll out of the new system.



According to the tax authority, the decision to replace Chief had been made before the EU referendum. However, the introduction of CDS is timely as the new system can scale to cope with any potential increases in the volume of declarations resulting from Brexit.