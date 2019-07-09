Amsterdam’s datacentres face challenges to retain high growth

Amsterdam is the largest datacentre hub in Europe, and it grew by around 20% in terms of megawatts (MW) in 2018, according to a report from the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA).

It was the fifth consecutive year that DDA carried out its State of the Dutch Data Centers research into the Dutch datacentre market, and the 2019 instalment sheds light on an emerging market.

“There are not many figures available about this market, because it is relatively young,” said Stijn Grove, managing director at DDA.

“Real estate company CBRE has been collecting data on this market for eight years, but it is mainly looking at colocation. We have examined and extrapolated their dat, and we have included the hyperscales in our research.”

As in previous years, the Dutch market grew in double digits in 2018. Total capacity in MW increased by 18% and the 189 Dutch colocation datacentres together now cover some 369,000m2 of floor space.

The centre of gravity of this is in the Amsterdam region, where some 72% of all datacentres are located. Over the past eight years, this region has experienced an average annual growth rate of 18.5% in capacity.

“We do count within a 50-kilometre radius of Amsterdam, as the cities we compare to – London, Paris and Frankfurt – are much larger. For the Netherlands, this means that the datacentre campus in the Wieringermeer is included under Amsterdam,” said Grove.

“For foreigners this is quite logical, the campus is not called North Amsterdam for nothing. An American who has to drive half an hour still thinks they are in the same city.

“The Netherlands is a country with relatively short distances. Even the most northerly datacentres in Groningen can be reached within an hour and a half's drive of Amsterdam,” he added.

Grove added that Amsterdam has a unique combination of colocation and hyperscale datacenters. The interconnectivity in the Amsterdam region is extremely high and is attractive for providers of business to business services.

“Applications that consist of multiple elements and that have to exchange data with each other want to be physically close to each other,” said Grove. “That saves latency and the cost of making connections.”

This also explains the strong growth of the region in the area of datacentres. “You can see that traditional market forces also play a role here. The larger the market, the more choice, the lower the price and the better the facilities,” said Grove.

This is the great advantage of a large concentration of companies together, he added. “And that applies not only to the companies that supply applications and data, but also to the entire ecosystem surrounding them. Datacentres must be designed, built and managed. All these types of parties are also based in Amsterdam.”

Challenges in growth Despite the undoubted opportunity, the continued growth of the market has its challenges – for example, such as in the field of energy distribution and the availability of green electricity. The power consumption of datacentres is a much-discussed topic. In recent years, datacentres have taken action by investing in sustainable energy solutions and the use of green power, with 80% of DDA participants now only using green power. Another challenge is the growing shortage of personnel. “Every sector that is growing as fast as the datacentre market is faced with the challenge that not all of the things around it are growing at the same pace,” said Grove. “This is certainly true in the field of education. In the Netherlands, we not only need high-tech IT professionals, but above all, we need mid-level technicians in the field of electrical and thermal engineering.” The infrastructure of the current energy networks is another challenge. “The world is digitising. IDC predicts that by 2021, 50% of GDP will come from digital services,” said Grove. “This should include a strong energy infrastructure, but in fact our current networks are not built on this digital economy and energy transition.” However, this is not just a Dutch problem. “This is a challenge throughout Europe. No other power network is built on such a major revolution towards a digital society,” said Grove.