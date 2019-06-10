Convenience, digitisation and the impact on the physical store

When Amazon moved into the world of bricks-and-mortar retail by purchasing the supermarket chain Whole Foods in 2017, the news had a dramatic effect on retailers around the world.

On a positive note, it suggested to them that if the mighty Amazon wanted real estate, then their own stores might have some value after all. On a negative note, however, it showed that nowhere in retail was safe from the behemoth.

Amazon has revolutionised the retail sector by bringing great convenience to customers, and other retailers have had to adapt to its presence and market-beating offers by embracing technology to compete on a multichannel front. Some have managed this better than others.

Ocado is one of the success stories, with its technology-based model for efficient grocery delivery. Stuart Rose, chairman of Ocado, says: “When Amazon acquired Whole Foods, the Ocado switchboard lit up with the world’s retailers calling and wanting to have a chat about working together.”

The food retailers Ocado now works with have bought into its unique automated delivery infrastructure, which has given them a high-tech convenience proposition. The desire for convenience has been driven by digital – which Amazon has leveraged to dramatic effect – and this is having a seismic impact on retailers’ physical store estates.

Convenience requires choice Daniel Lucht, director at Research Farm, says the ability to buy online and enjoy home delivery is changing shopper behaviour and mindsets. However, convenience involves both home delivery and the positioning of stores closer to shoppers. With groceries, there is clearly a move online for some people, but stores are still very valuable. Using Sainsbury’s as an example, Lucht says the supermarket’s latest results showed footfall up as shoppers were now buying more frequently, with smaller basket sizes, and at more varied hours of the day. The ideal scenario for grocery retailers would be to deliver from smaller convenience stores, but that represents a challenge in terms of balancing these small units in central, built-up locations with the ability to hold sufficient stock. “One solution is to have a part of the store dedicated to handling click-and-collect and home delivery orders, with a reduced space for in-store shoppers,” says Lucht. While click and collect has so far played a role in food delivery, it is much more widely used in other categories. For example, Nick Thomas, founder and former managing director of Built, says that when he implemented click and collect while working as e-commerce and multichannel director at book store The Works, the key aspect was to fully leverage value of the store estate. “We wanted the two million customers at the 350 stores to enjoy the shop as well as the extended range online. Enabling stores to take online orders and post the items to other stores for click-and-collect orders freed up millions of pounds of unsold stock at the stores. It was hugely successful in marrying online and offline,” he says. The balancing act of maximising the value of physical space while handling the increase in online orders is a challenge for all established retailers. Fashion and home retailer Next has been proactive and taken a scientific route to potentially solving this problem. “Our guess is that there will be shops in 15 years’ time, but they will be fewer in number, possibly smaller and much less expensive” Simon Wolfson, Next Next CEO Simon Wolfson says it is often asked how much less space it will need in the future. “It is the wrong question,” he says. “We do not have too much space – we have too much rent, rates and service charges. The amount of [physical] retail space we trade in in the future will depend on whether the cost of retail space adequately reflects the reality of retail trading conditions. Our guess is that there will be shops in 15 years’ time, but they will be fewer in number, possibly smaller and much less expensive.” The retailer has calculated that it is likely to suffer a like-for-like sales decline of 10% per annum in its stores over the next 15 years, while over the same period its online sales will enjoy a 7.5% compound annual growth rate. To react to this changing landscape, Next has a strategy of closing unprofitable stores, with an assumption that when it shuts a store, around 25% of trade moves to alternative nearby stores. Its base assumptions indicate that it should close up to 350 units over the next 15 years, but management has recognised that it must also take into account the negative effect this will have on its online business in terms of losing many online collection and return locations. Next has therefore concluded that it will likely keep open 120 loss-making stores to maintain online services in key locations. Sezin Turner, principal retail innovation manager at Vodafone, agrees that the process of managing stores needs to be more scientific. It is piloting a tool to assess its store portfolio. “We’re using machine learning and big data in all parts of retail. We use data to understand our store catchment, such as demographics, sales, number of customers and competitors in the area. We use machine learning to look at catchment in a more scientific way – to find the ideal store footprint, how many stores we need, and how will there be a shift of sales into digital,” she says. Such changes are also leading to a major reassessment of the role of physical stores.