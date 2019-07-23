CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

23 July 2019

How Apollo 11 influenced modern computing

In this week’s Computer Weekly, on the 50th anniversary of the Moon landings we look at the influence Apollo 11 had on modern hardware and software. Our latest buyer’s guide examines data protection. And we find out how retailers with physical stores are using technology to respond to the rise of online shopping. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

