CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How Apollo 11 influenced modern computing
In this week’s Computer Weekly, on the 50th anniversary of the Moon landings we look at the influence Apollo 11 had on modern hardware and software. Our latest buyer’s guide examines data protection. And we find out how retailers with physical stores are using technology to respond to the rise of online shopping. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
How Apollo 11 influenced modern computer software and hardware
On 16 July 1969, Apollo 11 began its historic journey to send man to the Moon. We look at the pioneering computer technology developed by Nasa
-
Convenience, digitisation and the impact on the physical store
Digital technologies and the need for convenience have changed the way consumers shop, but what will this mean for the purpose and size of physical stores?
-
How computer vision powered by Nvidia helped Winnow tackle food waste
Winnow has developed a biologically inspired machine learning algorithm to identify what foods are being thrown away
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Zine
Food giant acts fast on lean ITDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - NordicsDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - BeneluxDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - Middle EastDownload