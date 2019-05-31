SAP disruption leads to Revlon class action lawsuit

Zhang Investor Law is the latest law firm to announce a class action lawsuit on behalf of Revlon shareholders alleging that Revlon failed to create measures to plan and monitor the implementation of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

The lawsuit claims Revlon failed to design, implement and consistently operate effective process-level controls to ensure it appropriately recorded and accounted for inventory, accounts receivable, net sales and cost of goods sold.

On May 17, Bragar Eagel & Squire announced it had filed a class action against Revlon for the disruption caused by the new SAP ERP system. On May 21, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announced that it too had filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against Revlon. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, also announced it had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Revlon.

The class action lawsuits draw on evidence from recent quarterly results filings where Revlon admitted it was unable to fulfil product shipments of approximately $64 million of net sales and the company incurred $53.6 million of incremental charges to remediate the decline in customer services levels

In its US Security Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 10-Q first quarter filing of 31 March 2019, Revlon stated that its net sales in the first quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by service level disruptions that occurred at the company’s Oxford, North Carolina manufacturing facility resulting from the launch of a new SAP ERP system.

The saga began in February 2018, when the company attempted to deploy the new SAP ERP system.

According to the transcript of its Q1 2018 earnings call of May 2018, posted on the Seeking Alpha financial blogging site, company executives referenced SAP eight times. At the time, the company said it had identified a material weakness in its internal controls, primarily related to the “lack of design and makings of effective controls” in connection with the implementation of a new SAP ERP system at its North Carolina manufacturing facility.