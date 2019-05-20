GozNym bust underlines cyber crime threat

Police have arrested five suspected cyber criminals and are hunting for five more in connection with a criminal operation believed to have stolen $100m from 41,000 victims using banking malware.

The news comes just days after a strategic assessment by the National Crime Agency (NCA) warned that financial trojans targeting online banking users and created by Russian language organised criminal gangs represent the biggest cyber crime threat to the UK.

The GozNym malware is one of the latest versions of the notorious Gozi money-stealing malware created by Russian cyber criminal Nikita Kuzmin, who was arrested in 2013. In 2016, he was ordered to pay $6.9m in forfeiture and restitution, but was spared additional jail time because of his cooperation with investigators during the three years he had already spent in US custody.

“This provides yet another example of how adversaries tweak known attacks to bypass legacy security solutions to reach and exploit the end user,” said Roy Rashti, cyber security expert at BitDam.

“This strategy allows cyber crime groups to operate like any successful business – with efficiency, dynamism and always staying one step ahead. That is, of course, until they get caught.”

International effort against cyber criminals The latest arrests come as the result of an international law enforcement operation to shut down the GozNym criminal network that has been targeting mainly businesses and their financial institutions. Criminal prosecutions have been initiated in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the US, where a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has charged 10 members of the GozNym gang with conspiracy to: Infect victims’ computers with GozNym malware designed to capture victims’ online banking login credentials;

Use the captured login credentials to fraudulently gain unauthorised access to victims’ online bank accounts;

Steal money from victims’ bank accounts and launder those funds using US and foreign beneficiary bank accounts controlled by the defendants. Police taking part in the operation targeting the GozNym gang conducted searches in Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The operation also involved cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Germany and the US. Read more about law enforcement operations Police forces take down two prolific dark web marketplaces in simultaneous global operations supported by Europol.

Police arrest 20 cyber criminals in connection with a €1m fraud operation across Italy and Romania. Europol, the European Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, as well as Eurojust, the European Union’s Judicial Cooperation Unit, supported the case. “This operation showcases how an international effort to share evidence and initiate criminal prosecutions can lead to successful operations in multiple countries,” said Europol. Police investigators said the GozNym network exemplified the concept of cyber crime as a service, with different criminal services such as bulletproof hosters, money mule networks, crypters, spammers, coders, organisers and technical support.