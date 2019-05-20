Ofcom must rethink rural broadband USO, says Lords report

In the past few years, much progress has been made on addressing the lack of fixed broadband and mobile network connectivity in the remotest rural areas of the UK, according to the House of Lords Select Committee for the Rural Economy.

But Ofcom can do much more to improve access to digital services, it added, and needs to urgently re-examine one of the government’s keystone initiatives, the 10Mbps broadband Universal Service Obligation (USO).

The committee’s recommendations concerning improvements to network connectivity are contained in the report, Time for a strategy on the rural economy, which was compiled with input from multiple stakeholders.

Several witnesses who spoke to the committee gave new voice to concerns that have been frequently expressed in the past few years.

These include the worry that the 10Mbps speeds promised by the USO would be out of date before being delivered – a concern raised by both Margaret Clark of the Rural Coalition, who said the ambition set the bar too low, and Graham Biggs of the Rural Services Network, who said it was “incredible” that the USO was only aiming to achieve 10Mbps.

Others, such as the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB’s) Ruby Peacock, said that while the USO might meet the minimum standards for a small family, it fell far below the standards required by businesses, particularly in regard to the 1Mbps guaranteed upload.

Meanwhile, Claire Wallace, chair in sociology at the University of Aberdeen, warned that the USO would certainly not meet the needs of businesses dependent on tourism, the creative industries, or agriculture.

Concerns were also expressed about the £3,400 USO threshold – the point at which additional costs must be borne by the home- or business-owner being connected. The USO has been structured to allow multiple neighbouring properties to group together, which means some of the most isolated properties may be disadvantaged.

In its submission, the Chief Economic Development Officers’ Society called for the £3,400 cap to be removed altogether, and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) noted the “the remoteness of many rural areas and the distances involved” meant the cost of connecting isolated communities would be a significant burden on their residents.

In light of the evidence received, the Lords said: “We believe the upload and download speeds in the USO commitment are too modest and should be reviewed along with the £3,400 payment threshold.

“Government should direct Ofcom to conduct an urgent review of the USO, focusing on what minimum commitment would be needed to sustain and support rural businesses and communities.”