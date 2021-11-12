Ofcom introduces rules to ease rural broadband development

In a move that has attracted general support from the communications industry, UK comms regulator Ofcom has introduced rules that it says should provide a fairer way to distribute the costs of delivering broadband to hard-to-reach areas.

Specifically, Ofcom has changed the Universal Service Conditions under which incumbent UK telco BT can provide universal broadband services, making particular reference to how BT should approach high excess costs under the broadband Universal Service Obligation (USO).

Bringing gigabit broadband across the UK has been a stated ambition of the current UK government since its election in 2019, aiming to see gigabit connectivity to 85% of the UK by 2025. Over the past 18 months or so, the government has employed a number of schemes specifically to speed up the roll-out of ultra-fast broadband and mobile coverage in rural areas.

The flagship scheme is Project Gigabit, which was announced in March 2021 and described as the biggest broadband roll-out in UK history. Through the programme, the UK government aims to deliver next-generation gigabit broadband to more than a million homes and businesses in what are regarded as hard-to-reach places, spreading wealth and creating jobs across Britain.

The scheme will add financial heft in prioritising areas that currently have slow connections and would otherwise have been left behind in broadband companies’ roll-out plans. Most of the gigabit-capable connections will be delivered through full-fibre broadband cables.

Yet despite the leading fixed broadband providers rapidly expanding full-fibre and cable gigabit networks, there are still wide areas of rural UK that are poorly served by traditional connections. Almost 200,000 UK homes are currently struggling with speeds below 10Mbps – the level that UK telecoms regulator Ofcom considers a decent service.

One of the key issues has been the high cost to operators in taking gigabit networks to the non-urban areas. In 2018, the UK government introduced legislation for a broadband USO, to give people the right to request a decent and affordable broadband connection to their homes and businesses, with a stipulation that if the cost of providing a given connection is no more than £3,400, excluding VAT, then the customer does not have to pay for the connection to be built. If the costs exceed this, the customer can elect to pay the difference.