Top 10 storage stories of 2019

Computer Weekly’s storage content decodes trends and offers practical and technical advice. So, looking at the key storage stories of 2019, we see all the main developments reflected.

The big iron array is nowhere near dead, despite a relative decline. But now enterprise storage area network (SANs) are invariably offered as all-flash and often with non-volatile memory express (NVMe) flash as an option. Super-fast storage-class memory is also increasingly available, while capacities into the petabyte range are the norm.

Meanwhile, nibbling away at the “traditional” storage array are hyper-converged infrastructure – which bundles compute, storage and hypervisor into clusterable nodes – object storage and scale-out network-attached storage (NAS).

Object storage is a growing method of storage suited to large amounts of unstructured data. Meanwhile, NAS in its scale-out form is emerging from the doldrums and looks set for a battle with object storage over those datasets.

Meanwhile, there is always a flash storage, with efforts to squeeze ever more from NAND at both ends of the performance scale: NVMe for speed and QLC for capacity at low cost.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 storage stories for 2019:

1. Enterprise and midrange SAN survey 2019: Dell and HPE Part one of two: All-flash is mainstream, with NVMe also offered. Dell offers NVMe drives while HPE reserves it for use as storage-class memory as a cache layer.