Life on the edge: A new world for data

Industry forecasts suggest that more data will be generated at the so-called edge than within today’s existing computer networks. The edge is regarded as the next frontier, bridging the analogue world to the digital world, where network connectivity enables data from analogue sensors to be streamed and processed to improve reliability, enhance customer experience and boost efficiency.

In an industrial context, data acquisition devices are used to collect data from sensors to measure heat, light, pressure or any other parameter that can be monitored to ensure that a machine works safely and optimally. Industrial control systems then process this data to make decisions that control how the equipment being monitored functions.

In the past, all data processing was run locally on the industrial control system. But while there is industry consensus that real-time data processing for decision-making, such as the data processing needed in an industrial control system, should be run at the edge and not in the public cloud, there are many benefits in using the public cloud or an on-premise datacentre to assimilate data across installations of internet of things (IoT)-connected machines. Such data aggregation can be used to improve machine learning algorithms.

Edge convergence In the past, data acquisition and control systems were considered operational technology, and so were outside the remit of enterprise IT. But, as Tom Bradicich, global head of the edge and IoT labs at HPE explains, IT has a role to play in edge computing. Bradicich’s argument is that edge computing can provide a converged system, removing the need for standalone devices that were previously managed by those people in the organisation responsible for operational technology (OT). According to Bradicich, convergence is a good thing for the industry because it is convenient, makes it easy to buy devices, lowers cost, improves reliability, and offers better power consumption because all the disparate functions required by an industrial system are integrated in one device. Bradicich believes convergence in IoT will be as big as the convergence of camera and music players into a device like the iPhone, which made Apple the biggest music and camera company in the world. For Bradicich, convergence at the edge will lead to industry disruption, similar to what happened when smartphones integrated several bits of functionality that were previously only available as separate devices. “The reason Uber exists is because there is a convergence of GPS, the phone and the maps,” he says. “This disrupts the whole industry.” According to Forrester’s Predictions 2020: Edge computing report, there is unlikely to be one company that provides all the software and hardware required for edge computing. It advises organisations looking at edge computing to avoid trying to develop something themselves. “As companies deal with bandwidth and connectivity limitations throughout the world, they will soon realise that edge compute platforms and connectivity are too complex and costly to design, maintain or connect,” says Forrester. “Companies will work with edge compute integrators for a particular market to support their edge solutions instead of building and deploying their own.” Forrester analyst Abhijit Sunil adds: “We feel the edge ecosystem involves much more than what a single partner can bring. This will become more evident during 2020, when customers try to implement edge computing. The connectivity to end-point devices, management of storage, planning and deployment may all come from various sources.” Read more about edge computing GE’s digital division is now a fully fledged software business with the introduction of an asset performance management system. A new phase for the industrial internet of things: Microsoft Azure Sphere signals a transition from IoT experiments to business outcomes in the manufacturing vertical market. Forrester has forecast that the edge cloud service market will grow by at least 50%. Its Predictions 2020 report notes that public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft; telecommunication companies such as AT&T, Telstra and Vodafone Group; platform software providers such as Red Hat and VMware; content delivery networks including Akamai Technologies; and datacentre colocation providers such as Digital Realty are all developing basic infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and advanced cloud-native programming services on distributed edge computing infrastructure. Sunil says 5G networking promises high bandwidth and low latency, which makes it a unified network protocol across all devices. “In a retail park or hospital, if 5G is already there, you have a highly reliable, low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity for edge computing,” he says. As the market for edge computing evolves, Forrester says tele-communication firms are contributing to edge open source projects such as the Akraino open source, 5G edge computing stack. Colocation providers such as Equinix are also investing in software abstraction layers that run on their distributed infrastructure.