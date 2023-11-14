Industry 5.0: What is it and what does its future hold?

At the EIT Grow Digital event in Brussels in June, Sean O’Reagain, the deputy head of Industry 5.0 for the European Commission’s Directorate General for Research and Innovation, was tasked with trying to find a way to explain Industry 5.0 in simple terms. You could almost smell the scepticism in the room. Is this another one of those throwaway bits of jargon that typically resonate with management consultants and marketeers? And what happened to Industry 4.0?

“What industry has told us is that they need to be much more effective in bringing together the greater speed and accuracy of digital technologies and the potential of workers,” said O’Reagain. “Also, the evidence from a lot of academic research was showing that those companies that were being most innovative were the ones that were able to capitalise on digital technologies to increase the creativity of the workforce and stimulate innovation.”

So, this isn’t particularly new. To be fair, neither is the idea of Industry 5.0. The EU says that Industry 5.0 “recognises the power of industry to achieve societal goals by making production respect the boundaries of our planet and placing the wellbeing of the industry worker at the centre of the production process.” Again, a little vague.

5.0 or 4.0? The Industry 5.0 term was coined in 2015 by logistics pundit Michael Rada who based his idea around the reduction of waste in manufacturing (time and materials) and the recognition of virtual technologies impacting the working world. Almost certainly industry is having to think about how technology and humans interact, especially around augmentation and virtual reality and the role of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s important, says O’Reagain, to see workers “as an investment rather than a cost for the company,” and use digital technologies “to empower them and make them agents of change to drive innovation in the company.” This doesn’t actually feel very different from Industry 4.0. But it is inferring that what went before did not consider the human element and that it was not really capable of embracing new technologies and ways of thinking, as if it was somehow a physical thing tied to a chair. The reality is that many manufacturers have been innovative, often leading the way in automation and virtual tools. You only have to think of advances in digital twins, 3D printing and machine automation (including predictive maintenance) to realise how manufacturing is changing. We all want more sustainable manufacturing, but saying so doesn’t make it a revolution Paul Miller, Forrester O’Reagain said that Industry 5.0 is not a chronological upgrade to 4.0 (sack the marketing team) but a reflection of how the working world is changing. He argued that in an increasingly competitive labour market, manufacturing is becoming less attractive due to its focus on efficiencies and profitability and not on its wider societal and environmental impact. “From my perspective Industry 5.0 is all marketing, and not particularly helpful,” says Paul Miller, vice-president and principal analyst on smart manufacturing at Forrester. “The individual goals attached to Industry 5.0, such as sustainability and human-centricity are, while worthy and difficult to argue against, much less obviously any kind of revolutionary jump forwards. We all want more sustainable manufacturing, but saying so doesn’t make it a revolution.” Miller adds that of course there is a clear argument for putting people back at the centre of a conversation around manufacturing. He mentions Forrester’s Automation Triangle, a methodology for balancing software, robotics, and the human workforce as an example of why he thinks Industry 5.0 as a concept is already being done. “There is no real technological advance being linked to Industry 5.0,” he says. “Instead, it’s apparently about using the technologies we already have in a better, smarter, and more sustainable way. I’d argue that the good Industry 4.0 projects – those celebrated as Industry 4.0 Lighthouse Factories by the World Economic Forum, for example – are wonderful examples of sustainable and human-centric manufacturing. They’re not doing Industry 5.0. They’re just doing Industry 4.0 intelligently.”

Technology advances human thinking For tech leaders it’s interesting in that the ideas behind Industry 5.0, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and the integration of all aspects of manufacturing, are technology driven. Data management in manufacturing, as in all industries, is an increasing necessity. Today, where is this more obvious than in the development of digital twins? As a Capgemini report last year found, “Digital twins can help organisations to better utilise resources, reduce carbon emissions, optimise supply and transportation networks, as well as increase employee safety.” In fact, the report claims that 60% of organisations across major sectors see digital twins as a catalyst to not only improve operational performance, but also to fulfil their sustainability agenda. Then there is the use of digital twin technology to radically rethink spaces and how people interact with technology. You only have to look at what Vrame Consult, with Bentley Systems’ iTwin digital twin technology, is doing at Siemens’ Siemensstadt Square in Berlin to realise that the ideas and ideals of Industry 5.0 are already in play. Siemensstadt Square is a 25-year sustainable smart urban development project that is planning to transform more than 70 hectares of brownfield area into a modern, carbon-neutral campus, including approximately 100 new, low-emission buildings and cutting-edge mobility concepts. Back in Brussels O’Reagain had said that Industry 5.0 is about “using digital technologies to identify ways of doing more with less by developing full product lifecycle processes and focusing on the way in which technologies can be used in a dynamic and flexible way, in order to make companies more resilient.” Again, Vrame Consult would argue this is exactly what they are trying to do with Siemensstadt Square. In all fairness, this is an advanced project using leading-edge technologies, with complete buy-in from all parties. For many organisations, still grappling with which cloud strategy to adopt, it will look like another world. But what can be learned here? How can the concepts of a more human-centric, sustainable, tech-driven idea benefit businesses, as well as wider industries?