How low code can give agentic AI guide rails for the enterprise

Low code is far from new and has struggled to gain widespread enterprise popularity. Yet the arrival and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is not a threat to low code. The principles of low code are providing a safe harbour for enterprise AI development.

“AI unleashed will destroy the software industry. Goodbye to SAP and Oracle and all the software industry. That is absurd,” says Diego Lo Giudice, principal analyst at Forrester. “It would require AI perfection.”

Speaking at the OutSystems One Conference, the technology analyst poured cold water on claims that AI will do to the enterprise software industry what the internet did to paper rounds and sending letters.

This is not to say that AI will not impact enterprise software development, but as with much surrounding AI, the case for its abilities is overblown and not rooted in the real business needs of organisations. Giudice believes AI will change the development cycle of enterprise software as it reshapes planning, requirements gathering, epics (the large, high-level pieces of work that are too large for a single sprint or iteration), code generation, documentation, testing and code translation.

His research into the existing and potential impact of AI on software development has led Giudice to believe that software development lifecycle processes will be reduced: “With AI, we can create test cases from the requirements, so generative AI will change the software development lifecycle, and we cannot keep doing things in the same way.”

Giudice says the initial adoption of AI in enterprise software development automated each existing stage, but as developers become more comfortable with AI and begin to use low-code tools as part of their AI development, then they can use AI more powerfully. He cites an ability to cut across different processes; for example, code generation will create a call for testing of that code, and the testing will automatically create a call for deployment.

CEO of OutSystems Woodson Martin agrees with the analysis of Forrester and says this has shaped the theme of the low-code application development provider’s annual conference: “Customers and developers here have both the skills, background and existing assets in terms of data and APIs, and now the tools they need to go and lead the agentic AI agenda for their companies.”

CIO for OutSystems Tiago Azevedo adds: “Agents create great impact in processes and workflows, and I say that as a CIO who is seasoned enough to have been through all of the mega trends.”

Low code’s role As AI becomes part of the software development lifecycle, it is easy to imagine that low code will lose its place. “If I can use generative AI, why do I bother with low code? I can just vibe code,” says Bruno Martins, IT advisory partner with KPMG. But industry watchers IDC find no signs of the developer community abandoning low code. The study Modernizing SAP for the future: low-code and AI enable enterprise innovation by Arnal Dayaratna finds that 40% of professional developers are using low code on a widespread or intermittent basis. Dayaratna writes that low code is benefiting businesses through increased collaboration that “bridges the gap between IT and business stakeholders, allowing for faster consensus and more targeted solutions”. The IDC study focused on enterprise modernisation of SAP, the core system of record in many organisations. Technology decision-makers are worried about SAP modernisation when there are competing priorities for digital transformation, AI adoption and budget pressures. However, if the SAP estate is not modernised it is open to cyber security risks and will hamper those AI adoption and digital transformation demands. For example, one charitable organisation has moved its legacy SAP estate over to a managed service provider (MSP) while it looks at a wider business and technology transformation. Faced with these complex technological and business issues, IDC finds that organisations are turning to low code as a “strategic enabler for broad-based AI adoption within the enterprise. IT leaders in healthcare, financial services and education tell us they are migrating to a new SAP environment and will therefore have to write new code. This trend is underscored by recent IDC survey data showing that 30% of production-grade applications with AI or machine learning functionality are now developed using low-code platforms.” The research found developers using low code to develop AI-based predictive analytics, computer vision and model optimisation: “This approach streamlines the integration of AI into core business processes and transforms AI-driven capabilities from a specialised resource into a standard across the organisation.” Martins describes the role of low code in enterprise AI software development as the need for validation. AI may bring speed, but the modern enterprise needs more than just pace, with cyber security threats at an all-time high and customer sentiment a concern; robust applications are essential. As with the recent history of low code, organisations using the technology for AI development are reducing backlogs as they are utilising templates, KPMG finds. With every software-as-a-service (SaaS) supplier talking up the potential of agentic AI, organisations face the potential for a complex architecture where it will be hard to understand dependencies between business processes and technologies. Again, low code has the potential to step in and help.