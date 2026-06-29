There is a very real sense that every organisation dabbling with artificial intelligence (AI) – in particular, agentic AI – is heading directly into an IT security catastrophe.

Richard Wainwright, field chief technology officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Okta, says most of the businesses he speaks to seem stuck in pilots and are not obtaining value from the AI investments they’re making.

“They are building AI agents using a combination of API [application programming interface] keys and service accounts, which offer long-lived credentials to provide non-human identities [NHIs] with access to the corporate IT environment,” he says.

Wainwright warns that this creates a range of problems for IT security professionals. “It’s almost impossible to tie what the agent has done back to the person who called it,” he says.

Another area of concern, according to Wainwright, is that if a service account is used by a generalist AI agent, the scope it has is wide open. “This means it’s really powerful, but it can also break a lot of stuff,” he warns.

In its Workforce identity security platforms, Q2 2026 report, analyst firm Forrester recognises the limitations of identity access management (IAM) for tasks that many enterprises are looking to streamline using agentic AI.

In the report, the Forrester notes that modern identity security platforms unify authentication, authorisation, lifecycle governance and identity risk intelligence across human, machine and AI agent identities to deliver consistent, policy-driven controls at scale.

Many organisations’ use of AI and agentic AI is at a stage where the agentic functionality being used is very limited and controlled. Identity and access management for AI agents is a bit different to the way organisations manage employees.

Przemek Czarnecki, chief technology officer at fashion retailer Asos, notes that while agentic AI is not the same as human identity and access management, it is hard to tell the difference. For example, he says: “If you are in Teams, you may confuse an AI agent for a human because agents in the Microsoft environment show up on Teams in the same way as humans.”

Asos is using Microsoft Copilot in phase one of its AI strategy, where employees are using it to start building agentic AI. “We have defined a very limited set of actions these agents can do because we want to make sure that agents developed by everybody cannot do harm to the company,” says Czarnecki.

The fashion retailer is democratising the use of AI across the business, which potentially enables IT and security teams to understand how people in the business are deploying agentic AI. This is an important first step in putting in place the right observability tools and dashboards.

Observing actions of AI agents Visibility is perhaps the first challenge enterprises face when assessing the risk of introducing agentic AI into their organisations. Amarinder Jassal, senior vice-president and global leader for pre- and post-sales engineering at Saviynt, says there are no industry standards or certification authorities that can certify that an agent is not a bad actor, or working on behalf of a bad actor, and does not lead to sensitive data being compromised, or that it has been audited and has achieved a level of quality assurance that makes it enterprise-ready. Jassal says Saviynt is seeking to bring AI agents under one umbrella to observe their behaviour. “We are trying to bring all these agents into a single repository, which works rather like a CMDB [configuration management database]. There is one centralised repository for all the AI agents in your environment, whether they are registered or unregistered,” he adds. To achieve this, Saviynt has developed integration with technical partners and is working with the likes of Zscaler and CrowdStrike to capture shadow aspects of agentic AI. Observability is key because even legitimate uses of agentic AI systems can perform tasks they are not designed for. Chandra Gnanasambandam, executive vice-president of product and chief technology officer at SailPoint, recently came across an AI-powered loan processing system that had inadvertently bypassed security measures to complete a credit check it was not supposed to run. “The agent’s intent was to solve a task, and it found ways to do so even when it was being told not to do so,” he says. Read more about agentic AI security Identity security for AI agents: The proliferation challenge: Identity teams can accelerate AI adoption with strong security foundations. But managing nondeterministic AI agents is different from securing human identities and traditional NHIs.

What it takes to secure agentic commerce: With AI agents increasingly acting as digital concierges for shoppers, verifying bot identities, securing the APIs they rely on and detecting anomalous behaviour will be key to safeguarding automated transactions. In this example, Gnanasambandam says a bank had deployed a supervisor agent to manage the loan approval process, with various helper agents to perform specific tasks. One of these agents was tasked with performing a credit check, but it was denied access to the internal credit-checking application. It reported to the supervisor agent that it did not have access to this application and so could not complete the task. However, the supervisor agent had a goal to complete loan applications in three minutes, and all the other helper agents had already completed their work. According to Gnanasambandam, the supervisor agent refused to accept the helper agent’s inability to complete its task. As a consequence, seeking an alternative way to complete its task, the helper agent searched the internet for vulnerabilities in the credit risk system. “It was trying to access a credit risk score and found a GitHub repository where a developer had accidentally left in a token that provides access to the system. So it found the token and accessed the credit risk system. The task was complete – except it did something it was not supposed to do,” he says.