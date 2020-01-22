Driving adoption: Are high costs putting public cloud out of reach to non-profits?

Late last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested that cloud computing would work out too costly for the philanthropic joint venture, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), that he had created with his wife Priscilla Chan.

The initiative, founded in 2015, is billed by the pair as an organisation geared towards using technology to help solve some of the world’s “toughest challenges” in the fields of science, education and justice.

In a public debate with CZI co-presidents Joseph DeRisi and Stephen Quake in October 2019, the group said progress in scientific research was being held back by the exorbitant cost of cloud, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) among the players called out for criticism.

“In our bio board meetings, one of the things we talk about is the cost of compute and our AWS bill, for example, is one of the specific points,” said Zuckerberg, before joking: “Let’s call up [Amazon CEO] Jeff [Bezos] and talk about this.”

Zuckerberg added: “It’s interesting, the bottleneck for progress in medical research at this point, a lot of the cost for it, is on compute and the data side and not strictly on the wet labs or how long it takes to turn around experiments.”

This is less of an issue for CZI, which has managed to secure funding through Zuckerberg selling billions of dollars in Facebook stock, but other organisations – particularly those in the developing world – are unable to afford cloud computing, said Quake in the debate.

“The cost of the sequencing and the lab work has gotten to the point where you can do this almost anywhere in the world. It’s gotten that cheap,” he said.

“The compute to be able to analyse that data is unfortunately not available to the vast majority of the people that do that. It’s very often the case that you’ll go to one of these low-income resource settings, they’ll have a sequencer but it’s collecting dust because they can’t compute. Even if they can access the cloud, they can’t afford it.”

So is cloud computing really too expensive for all – or is it just too costly for non-profits?

Many enterprises that use cloud infrastructure have a pragmatic response when asked whether it is too expensive – there is a tendency to compare what came before cloud computing, both in terms of expense and capability.

“There is clearly a margin that these guys make – we know how successful AWS is,” says Andrew MacInnes, CTO at John Lewis.

“When we do the comparisons of where we have existing kit in, it is cheaper for us to use and build on that kit, but as soon as you start talking about building new capabilities and automating and starting to build out the whole stack, the business case for on-premise disappears. So, rather than looking at the cost, it’s about looking at the value, even if it’s expensive.”

Matthew Cresswell, director of data platforms at Just Eat, echoes MacInnes’ thoughts, and adds that it is about evaluating the total cost of ownership (TCO) – even though he says the cost of cloud is increasing.

“The fact is, we’re able to ingest 90% more data [using Google Cloud Platform] and then also leverage that,” he says. “For instance, we reviewed our call centres and wanted to understand what happened with our super loyal customers if we didn’t answer their calls within 30 seconds.”

By being able to store and analyse the data in the cloud, Just Eat realised that it would be worth opening up a dedicated line specifically for loyal customers. “So the spend has been justified by that exercise, which has identified £70m of value for us,” says Cresswell.

Calculating the value of cloud Such “value of cloud” conclusions must come as music to the ears of cloud suppliers, but customers are wary of costs increasing over time – especially with new features being introduced so often. “The hope that we all have is that the competition in the marketplace drives down the cost and the market will therefore fix itself,” says MacInnes. Darren Mowry, managing director of business development for AWS in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), says AWS is helping its customers to manage cost through its Trusted Advisor tool. This is designed to ensure customers are aware of how many instances are running, and which ones are lying unused for a certain amount of time. The company also brings down the cost of cloud computing over time, he adds. “We’ve reduced prices approaching 18 times, and we’re going to continue to do that, but I would say that even with our focus to drive the cost out of it, it is our responsibility to help customers understand what they can do to control the costs,” says Mowry. “So if you have unfettered growth and you do not think critically on how to use the cloud, it can get expensive the same way that anything can get expensive, but controlling this has got to be something we do together with the customer.”