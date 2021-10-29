Facebook rebrands to Meta amid continuing controversies

Facebook has changed its corporate name to Meta, as part of a rebrand designed to push the company’s “metaverse”, its vision of a future internet that uses augmented and virtual reality to change how people interact both online and in the real world.

While Facebook the social media service will retain its name and branding along with other apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram, Meta will act as the parent company, following a similar pattern to Google’s 2015 restructuring into Alphabet.

In a “founder’s letter” published 28 October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg heralded the rebrand as “the beginning of the next chapter of the internet”, noting that how people interact online has massively changed since he started Facebook.

“We’ve gone from desktop to web to mobile; from text to photos to video. But this isn’t the end of the line,” he wrote. “The next platform will be even more immersive – an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build. In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine – get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create – as well as completely new experiences that don’t really fit how we think about computers or phones today.”

Zuckerberg added that people would be able to “teleport instantly as holograms” to anywhere they wanted, from the office to their parents’ living room, and that many of people’s existing physical belongings could simply be holograms going forward.

“You’ll move across these experiences on different devices – augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and phones and computers to jump in from existing platforms. This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better,” he wrote.

“The metaverse will not be created by one company. It will be built by creators and developers making new experiences and digital items that are interoperable and unlock a massively larger creative economy than the one constrained by today’s platforms and their policies.”

Advertising revenue According to Facebook’s third-quarter financial results for 2021, which were released on 25 October, a few days before the Meta announcement, its advertising revenue has dropped to $28.3bn, from $28.6bn in the previous quarter. While ad revenue was still up by 33% year-on-year, it comes in significantly below the 56% projected by Facebook during its Q2 financial results, which expected an increase in demand for online advertising as a result of the pandemic. “We expect fourth quarter 2021 total revenue to be in a range of $31.5bn to $34bn,” wrote Facebook’s chief financial officer David Wehner. “Our outlook reflects the significant uncertainty we face in the fourth quarter in light of continued headwinds from Apple's iOS 14 changes, and macroeconomic and Covid-related factors. In addition, we expect non-ads revenue to be down year-over-year in the fourth quarter as we lap the strong launch of Quest 2 during last year’s holiday shopping season.” He added that, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, Facebook will implement a new financial reporting segment structure: Family of Apps and Reality Labs. While the former will include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, the latter will include the company’s augmented and virtual reality-related consumer hardware, software and content. The new financial reporting structure was also included in the company’s blog introducing Meta.