Better payroll automation is next frontier for HR software

While digital technology may have made itself felt across most customer-facing areas of the business these days, payroll – that most vital of internal support functions for keeping employees happy – appears to be lagging way behind.

According to a report by human resources (HR) and payroll services firm NGA HR, which was based on a survey of 2,472 HR and payroll professionals in medium to large-size organisations, while 33% are using on-premise systems to automate their payroll processes, a further 34% have moved to the cloud.

But the Global Payroll Complexity Index 2019 indicated that 11% are still operating completely manual processes, while the rest employ a mix of tools and methods.

Even among organisations that have embraced automation, the picture is somewhat mixed. A survey of 251 UK HR and payroll managers in private-sector companies with more than 1,000 staff, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of HR and payroll software and services supplier MHR, reveals that 52% are still using spreadsheets as part of their payroll process, while just over one-third rely on paper-based timesheets. The reason given for this by over half of respondents was that “things have always been done this way”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the manual nature of at least some of their processes, 76% of organisations also admitted they have failed to pay employees correctly or on time an average of four times over the past 12 months.

The issue, says Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst for HR and technology services at analyst firm NelsonHall, is that traditionally, companies have treated payroll as a cost centre, which means many functions have “limped along with cobbled-together solutions, disparate and outdated, albeit reliable, platforms and a lack of global reporting capability”.

But as more and more businesses invest in HR transformation initiatives, payroll is starting to be pulled along too. “Organisations are realising that payroll is a big factor in HR transformation,” says Tiliakos. “Although the focus has to date been on sourcing, developing and retaining talent, if you don’t pay them on time and accurately, all that doesn’t matter – so payroll is very important and has to be included in the vision.”

This is particularly true in the face of growing numbers of gig workers in the economy, who increasingly advocate on-demand pay models that traditional payroll systems are not set up to deal with.

Other drivers for change include compliance and the rising complexity of global regulations. The problem here is that enabling reliable, globally consolidated payroll reporting is a big challenge when using decentralised, poorly integrated systems that are often different in each country, which tends to lead to the manual collation of reports.