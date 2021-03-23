CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Would the UK really nuke a cyber attacker?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, did the UK’s defence and security review really suggest a nuclear response to a cyber attack? Data visualisation has been widely used to explain the Covid-19 pandemic, but not always that effectively. And jewellery retailer Pandora explains how it kept the personal touch as customers went online. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Cyber sector welcomes PM’s defence review
Security commentators approve of measures to improve the UK’s cyber resilience, strengthen its R&D and skills base, lead on the development of new technology and promote a free, open, peaceful and secure global internet
-
Covid-19 and the art and science of data visualisation
The pandemic has seen political leaders and civil servants using data visualisation like never before – but there is more to the art than meets the eye
-
CIO interview: David Walmsley, chief digital and omni-channel officer, Pandora
The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic could have been a disaster for the jeweller, but due to its digital transformation programme, it was ready to carry on serving its customers online