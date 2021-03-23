CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
23 March 2021

Would the UK really nuke a cyber attacker?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, did the UK’s defence and security review really suggest a nuclear response to a cyber attack? Data visualisation has been widely used to explain the Covid-19 pandemic, but not always that effectively. And jewellery retailer Pandora explains how it kept the personal touch as customers went online. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All