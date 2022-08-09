CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Eurotunnel’s digital journey for the realities of post-Covid travel
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the travel industry was devastated by the pandemic, but we find out how Eurotunnel is turning to digital to better engage customers in the post-Covid world. We examine the impact of the economic slowdown on the tech giants. And we explain all you need to know about data gravity. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CDO interview: Ian Rabagliati, product and experience director, Eurotunnel
The Channel Tunnel operator is coming to terms with the realities of post-Covid European travel, and focusing on customer experience to bring it closer to its passengers
How worsening economic climate impacts IT spending
As inflation rises, purse strings are tightening at the tech giants, which will have a material impact on chipmakers and providers of IT equipment
Data gravity: What is it and how to manage it
Data gravity can attract increasing amounts of data, and brings with it onerous management overheads. We look at how to mitigate data gravity in datacentre and cloud