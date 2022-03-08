CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
8 March 2022

Using technology to protect human rights

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate how technology is being used to tackle human rights abuses worldwide. We offer a step-by-step guide to disaster recovery in the cloud era. And we examine the vital, and successful, role of digital and data in the UK Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All