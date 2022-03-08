CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Using technology to protect human rights
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate how technology is being used to tackle human rights abuses worldwide. We offer a step-by-step guide to disaster recovery in the cloud era. And we examine the vital, and successful, role of digital and data in the UK Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How Forensic Architecture uses tech to protect human rights
Forensic Architecture speaks to Computer Weekly about how it uses various digital technologies to investigate human rights abuses around the globe, including the pushback of migrants over the Greek border and the killing of Mark Duggan by London police
Cloud-era disaster recovery planning: Assessing risk and business impact
In the first in a series on cloud-era disaster recovery, we provide a step-by-step guide to building firm foundations for the disaster recovery plan, with risk assessment and business impact analysis
NAO report praises NHS for data and digital leadership in Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
The £5.6bn programme has delivered value for money to date – and ‘creative’ use of data despite complexities was among the factors that led to successful delivery, says report