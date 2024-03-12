CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
From grassroots to Wembley – how tech supports English football
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CIO of The Football Association about how technology supports the national game from grassroots to the England teams. 5G Advanced is here – we report from MWC 2024 on the next steps for the mobile industry. And we examine the latest developments in the retail tech sector. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: Craig Donald, CIO, The Football Association
England men’s and women’s football teams have had a good few years – and like any successful organisation, they are supported by technology. We meet the IT chief behind football in England and Wales
MWC 2024: Technology, business building blocks emerge for 5G Advanced
Summit shows how imminent mass introduction of 5G Advanced networks will likely see 2024 being a pivotal year for the mobile industry, breaking the traditional generational cycle in mobile communications technology