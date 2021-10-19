CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Making the case for and against police use of facial recognition technology
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the Met Police enhances its facial recognition capabilities, we examine the pros and cons of law enforcement use of the technology. Three in five IT professionals want a new job – is there a tech exodus in the industry? And we take an in-depth look at the growth of the Nordic datacentre sector. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Met Police purchase new retrospective facial-recognition system
Retrospective facial-recognition software purchased for £3m by the Met Police will be deployed in coming months amid continuing controversy around the use of biometric technologies by law enforcement bodies
-
Is the tech sector facing an IT skills exodus?
Three out of five of tech professionals say they are looking to move jobs over the next year. Why is this, and how big a skills problem is the tech industry facing?
-
The second coming: The Nordic datacentre market comes of age
As concerns mount about space and power constraints within several of Europe’s largest datacentre hubs, enterprises are being urged to consider shifting more of their energy-intensive workloads to the Nordic countries
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly 25 March 2014Download
-
E-Zine
Will the NHS’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app work?Download
-
E-Zine
Who will get your digital vote?Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 ASEAN IT stories of 2019Download