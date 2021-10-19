CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Making the case for and against police use of facial recognition technology

In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the Met Police enhances its facial recognition capabilities, we examine the pros and cons of law enforcement use of the technology. Three in five IT professionals want a new job – is there a tech exodus in the industry? And we take an in-depth look at the growth of the Nordic datacentre sector. Read the issue now.