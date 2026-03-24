CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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24 March 2026

Government digital identity – dystopia or dreamland?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the conflicting arguments for and against the UK government’s digital ID proposals. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at measuring the carbon footprint of AI. And we learn how a London NHS trust is using data to improve collaboration for the benefit of staff and patients. Read the issue now.

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