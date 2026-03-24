CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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Government digital identity – dystopia or dreamland?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the conflicting arguments for and against the UK government’s digital ID proposals. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at measuring the carbon footprint of AI. And we learn how a London NHS trust is using data to improve collaboration for the benefit of staff and patients. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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The UK government’s digital identity scheme: Dystopian nightmare or modernised public services?
Critics and supporters of digital ID are honing their arguments for the government’s consultation – but it’s the public that will decide. How should you choose?
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Why IT leaders need to consider AI’s energy footprint
With the availability of generative artificial intelligence, energy usage in datacentres has been rising, which presents a major environmental problem
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Interview: Erik Mayer, transformation chief clinical information officer, Imperial College
With both a clinical and a digital background, the healthcare tech leader is using data to improve collaboration across an NHS trust for the benefit of medical staff and patients