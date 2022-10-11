CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Government bins IR35 reforms – what you need to know
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after the government scrapped its IR35 reforms, we examine what IT contractors need to know. With hybrid working, employee experience is a priority – we look at how it meshes with customer experience initiatives. And we assess the options for unstructured data storage in the cloud and on-premise. Read the issue now.
IR35 reforms to be scrapped: What IT contractors need to know
News of the government’s plans to scrap the IR35 reforms took the contracting world by surprise, but IT contractors are being warned off making hasty changes to the way they work just yet
Employee experience joins CX for total enterprise view
Total experience is emerging to join up employee and customer experience for organisations intent on being holistic and progressive
Unstructured data storage – on-prem vs cloud vs hybrid
We look at storage for unstructured data on-premise, in the cloud and across multiple locations. There are advantages to a hybrid approach, but there can be hidden costs, too