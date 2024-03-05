CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Authorised access only – biometrics in the workplace
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how biometrics technologies are transforming identity and access management. We analyse research that shows a mismatch between managerial expectations of generative AI and worker experience. And we look at how to assess the best hybrid cloud management tools. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Biometric revolution in IAM: The future of authentication
The IAM landscape is experiencing profound change thanks to the advent of biometrics. Learn about the latest advantages and key benefits of biometrics in identity
-
Managers want generative AI, but workers need more help getting to grips with it
Staff given artificial intelligence guidelines are more likely to experiment with the technology than those who are given none, according to a survey