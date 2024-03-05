CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

5 March 2024

Authorised access only – biometrics in the workplace

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how biometrics technologies are transforming identity and access management. We analyse research that shows a mismatch between managerial expectations of generative AI and worker experience. And we look at how to assess the best hybrid cloud management tools. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

