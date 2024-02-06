CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Generative AI – an early adopter’s experience
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as IT leaders start to implement GenAI in their organisations, we look at the experiences of one early adopter. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the key security trends for 2024. And Microsoft’s head of identity talks about a future without passwords. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How Simplyhealth is using Salesforce’s take on generative AI to boost email response times
Health and dental plan company is cutting response times to some common and recurring client queries – from 12 minutes to just one
IT security strategy: Assessing the risks of generative AI
Most industry watchers see 2024 as the year when generative AI and large language models will begin moving into enterprise IT