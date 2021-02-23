CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

23 February 2021

Computers in space – managing a datacentre on the ISS

In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the International Space Station gets a datacentre upgrade, we look at the challenges of system maintenance in space. As nation states increase their cyber attacks, we assess the risk for businesses. And our latest buyer’s guide looks at the colocation market. Read the issue now.

