CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Computers in space – managing a datacentre on the ISS
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the International Space Station gets a datacentre upgrade, we look at the challenges of system maintenance in space. As nation states increase their cyber attacks, we assess the risk for businesses. And our latest buyer’s guide looks at the colocation market. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
HPE on the ISS: In space, no one can hear your CPU fans
In The Martian, Matt Damon is stranded on Mars, and his comms link is so slow that it takes almost an hour to have a conversation. Now HPE is going into orbit
-
The nation state threat to business
The SolarWinds hack shows the widespread damage possible from a nation state cyber attack. What is the threat to business and how can it be mitigated?
-
How colocation fits alongside a cloud-native architecture
IT departments are on a cloud-native roadmap to become more agile, but they are constrained by the risks involved in migrating core systems and data
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - NordicsDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - BeneluxDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - Middle EastDownload
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 Australian IT stories of 2017Download