CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Chancellor Rishi Sunak talks tech
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the Chancellor of the Exchequer about his plans to support innovation and growth in the UK tech sector. Composable IT is the latest trend in building software to support business change. And Halfords built its own service management software – and now is selling it to other retailers. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on supporting the UK tech sector
Computer Weekly talked to Sunak at a Treasury event in front of an audience of tech sector leaders, investors and startups, to discuss how the government can support the digital economy
-
Making the enterprise composable
We speak to industry experts about how to develop composable IT that can quickly adapt to business change
-
Executive interview: Chris McShane, MD, Halfords Mobile Experts
Cycling and motoring retailer Halfords has developed its own service management software, which it is now taking to market